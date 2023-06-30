RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking to the community for help after shots were reportedly fired in Riverside Monday.

On June 26, just before 3 a.m., Riverside police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2300 Valley Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers investigated and found a vehicle and driver they believe are involved in the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the gray pickup truck shown or the driver is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department. The truck is believed to be an older Chevy or GMC crew cab pickup truck.

(Riverside Police Department photo)