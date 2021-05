The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. (Courtesy: Kettering Police)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

Police said on Facebook that on Wednesday, April 21 a white car pulled up and took the mail from a person’s mailbox.

The suspect then used the stolen credit card to make a purchase at a local store. Police said the incident is possibly related to similar thefts in the area.

If you have any information, call Detective Mason at (937) 296-2583.