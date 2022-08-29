VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking the community to help identify the men suspected of breaking into a Vandalia business on August 5.

According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.

Pictures of the suspects are shown below. Anyone with information concerning the suspects’ identities or the owner of the Chrysler Town and Country is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Krimm at 937-415-2273 or email him at bkrimm@vandaliaohio.org

(Vandalia Police Department)

