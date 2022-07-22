HUBE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives are seeking the identities of two men police say stole from a Family Dollar in Huber Heights Thursday.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, the two men pictured below entered the Family Dollar at 5958 Old Troy Pike together.

One suspect got in line, acting as though he was going to check out, when the other went behind the counter and held a semi-automatic handgun to the clerk. The second suspect then forced the clerk to open both registers so he could remove the cash.

Both men then fled on foot.

This incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Police described the suspects as two black men. One of the men had a darker skin tone with a beard. He wore black Adidas tennis shoes, a blue hoodie jacket, a camo hat and a white cloth mask across his chin.

The second man is described as having a lighter skin tone and facial hair and he wore gray sweats, a blue hoodie jacket, an army green baseball hat and a blue paper mask.

Suspect with gun (Huber Heights Police photo)

Suspect 2 (Huber Heights Police Photo)

Suspect 1 (Huber Heights Police Photo)

Suspect 2 (Huber Heights Police Photo)

Anyone who recognizes these men should call Detective Hogue at 937-237-3594. The release says callers may remain anonymous.