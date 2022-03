HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Department is requesting help in finding two women related to a theft.

According to Huber Heights police in a Facebook post, one of the women shown in the image above reportedly stole money from a woman who had just cashed her paycheck.

Police asked that if you have information, call Officer Morrett at (937) 237-8021 or email her at rmorrett@hhoh.org.

Huber Heights police emphasized that you can remain anonymous when reporting information.