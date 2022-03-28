DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in relation to a credit card theft.

According to Dayton police, the two are suspected of using a credit card that was stolen from Deanwood Avenue in late January. The card was used at multiple businesses around the area over several days.

Dayton police said the man appears to be 30 to 40 years old and he has numerous tattoos. The woman appears to be 25-35 years old and has blonde hair with a pink tint.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

If you recognize either one of the individuals or if you have information about this incident, police asked that you call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.