DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking the community to help locate three men wanted for various crimes.

Remey Hudson:

Remey Hudson (Dayton Police Department)

Police are seeking 23-year-old Remey Husdon for Domestic Violence, Failure to Comply and Resisting Arrest. Police say his last known address was in Dayton.

Theodore Shavers II:

Theodore Shavers II (Dayton Police Department)

19-year-old Theodore Shavers II is wanted for charges of Robbery. His last known addresses were in Dayton and Columbus. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Shade:

Michael Shade (Dayton Police Department)

Police said 41-year-old Michael Shade is wanted for Having Weapons While Under Disability and Failure to Comply. His last known address was in Dayton.

If you see any of these men, or know anything about the incidents they were involved in, please call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here to submit a tip online.