BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two persons of interest related to a string of thefts in the area.

The Butler Township Police posted photos of the women on Facebook, as well as pictures of a white Chevrolet SUV.

(Butler Township Police Department)

Anyone with information concerning the identity of these women or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Butler Township Police by messaging them on Facebook here, calling Dispatch at 937-233-208 or sending an email to acarr@butlertownship.com.