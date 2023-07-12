WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are wanted by authorities after they were allegedly involved in stealing a woman’s wallet at a local Panera Bread.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was dining at the Panera Bread at 821 Lyons Road in Washington Township on Sunday, July 16. While she ate, a suspect stole her wallet from her purse.

Surveillance footage from that day shows three suspects who were allegedly involved in the theft.

Anyone who can help identify any of these suspects should contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)