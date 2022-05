TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man in relation to a theft.

According to Tipp City police, the man pictured allegedly pushed a cart full of high-priced merchandise out of Menards without paying. People attempted to stop him, however, he fled.

Police asked that anyone with information call the department at (937) 667-3112 ext. 3.

(Photo/Tipp City Police Department)