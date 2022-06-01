HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases.

The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the man fled in a Lincoln Town car.

Police began pursuit, however heavy traffic conditions forced them to stop the chase by the ramp to I-70 from Brandt Pike. Police said the car was later seen driving by the Butler Township Police Department on Sudachi Road.

Police said officers from the Butler Township PD began a second chase, and attempted to stop the driver on Dixie Drive, however, the suspect continued south. Traffic conditions forced the police to give up the chase a second time on Stop 8 Road.

Police are currently searching for the suspect pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Blankenship at 937-233-1565 ext. 8230.

(Huber Heights Police Department)