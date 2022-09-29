RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of rape is on the loose in Riverside, police said on Thursday.

According to the Riverside Police Department, 44-year-old Colin Hansford is wanted for the rape of a victim under 13, rape of a substantially impaired victim, two counts of creating child pornography and multiple counts of gross sexual imposition as well as other child pornography-related offenses.

Riverside Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for Hansford, who is believed to be staying in the Riverside area. Anyone with information can call 937-681-2301 or email tabney@riversideoh.gov.