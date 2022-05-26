RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local gas station early Thursday morning.

According to Detective Michael Sullivan with the Riverside Police Department, the man walked into the Sunoco gas station on 2531 Valley Pike with his hand in his jacket pocket and told the employee he had a gun.

An employee was counting the money from the cash register at the time, and the cash was sitting out on the counter. The man took the cash from the counter and then left, Sullivan said. The man did not take the gun out of his pocket during the incident.

Security footage from a Ring doorbell shows the suspect wearing a red top covered by a light blue jacket with a reflective stripe on the back.

Anyone with information concerning the identity or whereabouts of this suspect should contact Detective Sullivan at 937-233-1801 Ext. 812.