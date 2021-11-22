MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the same Washington Township convenience store three times.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an armed robbery at the Circle M convenience store on Spring Valley Pike on Friday, Nov. 19. The suspect showed a black automatic handgun and took cash from the register.

Deputies said a person matching the same description as the suspect robbed the same store on Sunday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 13.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slender build. He was wearing all black with blue latex gloves on his hand.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the incident can call (937) 225-4357. The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Washington Township Substation.