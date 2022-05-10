MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking a Greenville man in relation to a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Concord Township.

According to the MCSO, detectives are looking for 34-year-old Sean K. Reason for his alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft in April.

Police reported that Reason was driving a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Indiana license plates during the theft. Police do not know if he is still using that vehicle, however.

Reason is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Greenville and Darke County areas. He has a felony warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering as well as felony theft.

Police asked that anyone will information call local law enforcement or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.