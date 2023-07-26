DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An inmate is on the run after he and two others escaped from a Warren County prison Wednesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. on July 26, Glynis Thompson, 37, and two other inmates breached a window at the Community Correctional Center in Lebanon and fled on foot.

Monroe police officers caught two of the three inmates shortly after the escape attempt. Thompson remains on the run.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that Thompson is wanted on multiple active warrants and has a history of violence. Anyone who sees Thompson should immediately call 911.

Thompson is described as a 37-year-old man with numerous tattoos, including two tear drops at his right eye, a cross at his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo containing depictions of females and wings. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5’9″ with red hair and brown eyes.

While Thompson was unarmed during the escape, it is unknown if he has access to weapons at this time. He should be considered dangerous, the release warned.