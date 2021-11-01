GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a wanted man.

Police said it has obtained a warrant for DeQuante Smith for abduction and felony domestic violence from an incident that happened on Sunday in Greene County.

Smith is 5’6”, 160 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes. Smith also has an open warrant through the Adult Parole Authority. Police said he has ties to Springfield and may be staying at an unknown address in the Leffel Lane area.

If you know of Smith’s location or have any information that could lead to his capture, contact Greene Central Dispatch at (937) 376-5111 or (937) 376-5034.