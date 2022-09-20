DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a gas station.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, the suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil located at 1535 North Keowee St.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid hooded shirt and blue jean shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and leg.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon two-door vehicle, similar to an Alero.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Dayton Police Department Financial Crimes Detective Jerry Bell at 937-333-2388. You can also submit a tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.