CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville police wants your help finding a theft suspect.

Police said on Facebook that the theft happened at Cabela’s on Cornerstone North Boulevard on Sunday, February 27 around 3:30 p.m.

Police are trying to identify the man in the photo below in connection to the incident. The suspect left the store in a newer model black Jeep with black rims.

(Photo/Centerville Police Department)

(Photo/Centerville Police Department)

If you have any information that help police find the suspect, call (937) 428-4704. You can also call the confidential tip line at (937) 433-6590.