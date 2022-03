DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a woman in relation to a credit card theft.

According to Dayton police, a woman is suspected of using a stolen credit card on March 14 at around 4:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Main Street.

Police said the woman appears to be 25 to 35-years-old and was driving a white minivan.

If you recognize this woman or have information about this incident, please call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

