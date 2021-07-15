Harrison Twp. pursuit ends in Dayton crash; suspect still at large

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a brief chase that ended in a Dayton crash Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were sent to a W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Kleppinger Road after receiving several calls of shots fired in the area of Townhouse Court. Once on scene, a deputy saw a gold car quickly drive away. The car, which contained two people, failed to stop when the deputy attempted to do so.

The deputy then pursued the car in a chase that last around four minutes. It ended on Salem Avenue at Delaware Avenue when the driver crashed. Two suspects fled the scene but was was apprehended shortly after.

The other suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information becomes available.