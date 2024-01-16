DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Harrison Township was sentenced today for the murder of a Huber Heights man.

Barry Bearadeno Pence II, 24, was convicted on counts related the stabbing death of 59-year-old James T. Wollard. The incident occurred on Sept. 20, 2021 and Pence was indicted Oct. 8, 2021.

Pence’s charges include two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence. Wollard’s autopsy revealed he was stabbed at least 20 times.

A jury found Pence guilty on Dec. 19 of last year. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years to life.