DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Harrison Township man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting in 2021.

On Tuesday, Henry Harris, 32, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison after being convicted on counts related to a shooting death, and for the shooting of another victim.

On June 13, 2021, Dayton police responded to a hospital where they located two victims who had been shot. One of the victims, later identified as 37‐year‐old Lajuan Black, died as a result of his injuries. The other shooting victim survived, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

At the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, Harris approached a vehicle that had three occupants inside and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the two victims, before fleeing, the release states.

On July 21, 2023, after a trial, the jury found Harris guilty as charged for murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

On Aug. 24, 2023, he was also found guilty on the weapons counts.