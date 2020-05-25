Harrison Township man hospitalized after stabbing

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute Monday, May 25.

Deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to Fair Oaks Road and when they arrived they discovered a male victim who had been stabbed.

The victim told deputies that he was stabbed by a man who left in a red vehicle around the time authorities arrived.

After that he was transported to Grandview Hospital with a life-threatening injury. The female caller was not injured during the incident.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and 2 NEWS will update the story with more information when it is available.