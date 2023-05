HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were led on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person in a Ford Ranger attempted to run someone over at a business in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Dispatch said shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Deputies reportedly chased the vehicle, but the driver got away.

