HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for child pornography, a release by the department said.

According to the release, detectives with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office interviewed a 36-year-old Hamilton man on Monday, June 27 as part of a lengthy investigation. At this time, detectives have charged the man with three counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and 1 count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

“Children are our most innocent victims, and this guy is right where he belongs,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, more charges are likely to be made as the investigation continues.