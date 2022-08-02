AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.

Saturday night, just before 11:30 p.m., police say they spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of a home in the 1400 block of Minson Way. When officers approached the car, they say, they saw what appeared the be an Uzi and an AK-47 in the open trunk of the vehicle.

Police called for backup.

As officers say they detained five teens in the car, a large crowd formed around the officers. Officials say the crowd was aggressive and made threats toward the police.

Police seized five illegal firearms that were found inside the car. This included two handguns that were found on the front seat and three rifles that were in the trunk.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon, and two counts of Weapons Under Disability, according to police. The four other teens were not charged and were later released.

The teens ranged from 15-18 years old.