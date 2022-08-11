CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is engaged in a police situation in Clinton County after an attempt to break into the FBI building in downtown Cincinnati.

According to our partners at WLWT, the suspect showed up at the FBI office and made potential threats. It is believed that they were armed at the time.

The suspect then drove off on I-71, leading officers from the Ohio State Patrol towards Columbus before stopping by I-71 and State Route 73. There is currently an ongoing police situation at this location.

I-71 has been shut down in both directions from State Route. 73 to State Route 68, WLWT reports. State Route 73 is also closed in both directions between Mitchell Road and State Route 480.

All the buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads are currently under lockdown and residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

