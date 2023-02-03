NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Welty Middle School in New Philadelphia of Tuscarawas County.

According to police, another student told the principal that the suspect had a firearm in their bookbag.

The student was taken to the office and school officials found a firearm and magazines containing ammunition in their bag.

That student was taken into custody with charges pending.

There have been no known threats made against students or staff at the school, police say.