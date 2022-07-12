GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on his way to work following a shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport Monday said he tried to save the suspect’s life.

One woman died after being shot inside the SK Foods warehouse on the 3300 block of Toy Road early Monday in what police said was a domestic incident.

The male suspect then fled the building on foot and climbed a utility pole. He was electrocuted and fell to the ground, which is what Robert Grodhaus saw on his way to work.

“I saw fireworks,” Grodhaus said. “I saw a man fall off the electrical pole. I heard his thud, even in the car.”

Grodhaus said he’s still recovering from what he saw.

“‘Do I forget about this man that’s on the side of the road, or do I help him?’” he asked himself. “No, I have to help him.”

Grodhaus, who is trained in CPR, pulled over and called 911, all while trying to save the man’s life.

“And I called them multiple times, and they were, like, ‘Hey, we have – we have a shooter. We’re busy right now,’” he said. “I was, like, ‘Excuse me?’ I’m calling 911. I have a man in front of me that is dying and I’m doing CPR.

“Pushing, pushing, pushing, pushing… and they’re flying by me and I’m waving and waving and waving and then, all of a sudden, I have a police officer stop, and he was like, ‘I got you.’ It finally clicked.”

There was no active shooter; the man dying on the ground was the suspect.

“Not saying, you know, I would have changed my mind if I would have known in the first place, but it just hurts that I couldn’t save somebody when I tried CPR as much as I could.”

SK Foods said the company is cooperating with law enforcement and offering mental health support to employees.

“He was a son, and I’m sure she was a daughter,” Grodhaus said. “It hurts. It hurts to know that people were… people lost their lives today.”