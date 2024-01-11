GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Another scam warning is coming out of an area police department as Greenville PD cautions residents of callers pretending to be phone and cable companies.

According to a post on social media, Greenville police have received several complaints of individuals claiming to be phone and cable companies offering large discounts and/or benefits.

Police warn if you receive anything from individuals or companies presenting these types of offers, do not reply or provide any personal information.

Additionally, if you’re a current customer, police recommend reaching out to the company directly with contact information you already have.