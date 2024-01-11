GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenville Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Monday night.

According to a release from Greenville Police Department, a shooting incident was called in around 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS crews responded to the area of U.S. Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road.

Preliminary investigation shows a shooting occurred near Continental Carbonic Inc., located at 198 Continental Ave.

A 36-year-old man was hit by a bullet while he was sitting inside of a parked car. The man was sent to the hospital and has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Greenville PD.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact Detective Mike Dickmann at 937-548-1103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by clicking here.