Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine expected to discuss plan to reopen businesses
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Greenville man gets 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kenneth J. Musgrave, 55, of Greenville, Ohio, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography on his phone.

According to court documents, Musgrave is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2000 on state charges of one count of rape of a minor under the age 13 and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor under the age 13.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

In October 2018, while on parole for those offenses, Musgrave’s parole officer conducted a lawful parole search of his smartphone. Musgrave had more than 200 files of child pornography on his device.

Musgrave pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January 2020.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS