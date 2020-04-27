Greenville man gets 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kenneth J. Musgrave, 55, of Greenville, Ohio, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography on his phone.

According to court documents, Musgrave is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2000 on state charges of one count of rape of a minor under the age 13 and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor under the age 13.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

In October 2018, while on parole for those offenses, Musgrave’s parole officer conducted a lawful parole search of his smartphone. Musgrave had more than 200 files of child pornography on his device.

Musgrave pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January 2020.