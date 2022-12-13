Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville man was arrested at a traffic stop Monday after a narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.

Items recovered from the arrest and search warrant included firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and packaging materials seen in the photo below.

Greminger is suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Troy and Piqua.

Greminger was taken to the Miami County jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.