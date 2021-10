GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Adrial Parks was last seen around 1:00 p.m. leaving a work detail in downtown Xenia, Ohio and is wearing a Greene County Sheriff’s Office uniform.

Parks is a white male, 6’2”, 230 lbs. Parks was being held for obstructing official business and no operator’s license.

If you have seen Parks, call (937) 376-5111, (937) 376-5034 or 911.