Greene County man accused of shooting ODNR officer federally charged for illegal gun possession

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greene County man was arrested by federal ATF agents for an illegal gun possession charge that stemmed from an incident where an Ohio wildlife officer was shot.

Brian R. Liming, 44, of Jamestown, was charged by a federal grand jury April 14. His case was unsealed today, and he appeared in federal court Friday afternoon.

According to the indictment, Liming was illegally in the possession illegally a loaded 20-gauge shotgun Dec. 20, 2020. That same day, an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) was shot while investigating illegal deer hunting near Martinsville.

Liming has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, which makes possessing a firearm or ammunition a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Liming is currently out on bond on charges in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court, including felony assault and misdemeanor hunting charges related to the shooting. His Clinton County charges remain pending.