DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler Township man will spend several years in prison after he was convicted of firearm and drug charges.

According to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice, 46-year-old Timothy Jefferson and others involved had obtained bulk amounts of drugs including cocaine, meth and fentanyl from out-of-state, before bringing them to the greater Dayton area for distribution.

Jefferson pleaded guilty and was convicted in March to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, a release said. He also pleaded guilty to owning a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release said.

“These drugs are very dangerous and pose a great risk to the safety of those who comes in contact with it,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Jefferson’s actions of maintaining firearms to protect himself and his drugs also created a great risk to the community.”

Jefferson was sentenced on Tuesday, July 25 to 12 years in prison for the drug charge, and a mandatory five years in prison for the firearm charge. After he is released, court documents state Jefferson will be under court supervision for five years.

He was also told to forfeit three firearms, ammunition, a Chevy El Camino and more than $55,000 in cash, the release said.