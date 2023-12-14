LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Chilling new details have been revealed in the case of the grandmother accused of shooting her granddaughter.

Forty-two-year-old Mia Harris picked up her 6-month-old granddaughter after allegedly shooting her on Saturday in Liberty Township. Harris then allegedly smiled as she handed the child to the child’s mother, according to the mother.

Court documents show Harris reportedly got into a fight with the baby’s mother.

Our partner station WLWT reports the mother locked herself in a room with her baby and Harris’s 72-year-old mother. Harris reportedly got into the room and fired a shot at her mother, grazing the 72-year-old.

Harris is believed to have then saw the baby on a bed and shot her in the head. Harris allegedly shot the baby, handed it to her mother, smiled and took off. She was later reportedly caught driving the wrong way on I-75.

Detectives say Harris made several admissions after being arrested.

The baby was in grave condition at the hospital.

Harris is being held on $1.5 million bond on a felonious assault charge. Additional charges are possible.