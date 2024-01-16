LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The grandmother accused of shooting her grandchild in Butler County has entered a plea.

Our affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati was in the Butler County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. While in the courtroom, the attorney representing Mia Harris, 42, of Liberty Township pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for her.

Harris is accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter in the head during an argument with family members. She is then accused of leaving the residence and driving the northbound on I-75.

The grandmother is currently facing several charges, including felonious assault. Online court records show Harris is scheduled to have a Competency Evaluation Hearing on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.