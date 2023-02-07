DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Grand Jury will meet Wednesday morning to review the events that surrounded the death of Deputy Matthew Yates in July 2022.

According to a release, prosecutor Daniel Driscoll will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8. He will discuss the Grand Jury’s findings on this case as well as the events that happened on that day.

On July 24, 2022, Deputy Yates responded with other officers to Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park located on Ashwood Drive on reports of a woman breaking into a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home. a tactical team was called to rescue the deputy and he was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Two other bodies were also removed from the mobile home.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the mobile home caught fire sometime during the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its investigation in January of 2023 and presented its findings to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. These findings were reviewed by a Grand Jury on Tuesday, February 7.

