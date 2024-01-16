DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Dayton residents have been indicted by a grand jury relating to a death in a narcotics conspiracy.

The following individuals from Dayton are listed as being federally charged:

Dalaquan McGuire, 26

Doretha Hughes, 27

Demarion Galloway, 28

Torrence Busbee, 30

Ricardo Busbee, 33

As a six-block radius in Dayton began experiencing a “significant increase” in drug overdoses in 2023, the Southern District of Ohio reports local and federal authorities began an investigation.

The five people are accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Allegedly, the individuals possessed and distributed meth where a child lived.

On July 27, 2023, Ricardo Busbee and Hughes are accused of distributing a cocaine-fentanyl mixture, which reportedly caused an overdose death. Another person is said to have suffered “serious bodily injury,” according to the release.

While Ricardo and Torrence are also facing charges of illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons, all five are being charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The five allegedly had 14 guns inside of a storage unit and in homes on Basswood and Laura avenues in Dayton.

If the accused individuals are found guilty, the minimum prison sentence could be lengthy.

“Due to the allegation that death and serious bodily injury resulted from the drug conspiracy, if convicted, the defendants face a punishment of at least 20 years and up to life in prison.”