DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022. Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years to life in prison.

On March 28, 2020, Trotwood Police were called to a home on Elkins Avenue. According to the release, Hatfield was robbing 41-year-old David Robinson when he shot and killed the victim.

Police began to investigate the scene as a homicide, and one witness told police they saw two men and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Later, Miamisburg officers saw a car driven by Denney that matched the description given by the witness. According to the release, the officer activated his lights, prompting Denney to flee, leading officers on a high-speed chase that would cross several counties and include officers from multiple jurisdictions.

As Denney drove, evidence was thrown from the window of the car, including the disassembled murder weapon. This was later retrieved.

As Denney neared Paul Brown Stadium, officers used stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires, causing it to crash into a median nearby. Both Denney and Hatfield were subsequently arrested.

Denney was convicted of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and sentenced to two years in prison. On Friday, August 5, he was additionally sentenced to 12 years for involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability. These sentences will be served consecutively.