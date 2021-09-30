DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the prison sentence of a former Germantown doctor.

Noel J. Watson, 76, was sentenced to 15 years following his conviction on 11 counts of sexual battery on August 30.

According Watson maintained a family medical practice on West Market Street in Germantown for many years. In October 2020, a victim made a police report regarding a sexual relationship between him and Watson when he was a minor.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a lengthy investigation and found two additional victims, both were interviewed and told law enforcement they were sexually assaulted by Watson. The sexual assaults took place between 2005 and 2018.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson’s license to practice medicine in July.

On August 30 he admitted his guilt and pled by Bill of Information to 11 counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony.

Not only will Watson serve 15 years in prison, but he was also designated a Tier III Sex Offender.