Germantown doctor pleads guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Germantown doctor has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery that took place between 2005 to 2018.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said that Noel L. Watson, 76, was found guilty after a lengthy investigation into the accusations made against him.

Watson operated a family medical practice on West Market Street in Germantown. In October 2020, a victim told police of a sexual relationship he had with the doctor when he was still a minor. Prosecutors say that the Sheriff’s Office conducted a lengthy investigation, finding two additional victims who were also sexually assaulted by Watson.

In July, the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson’s medical license.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Watson admitted his guilt and pled by Bill of Information to 11 counts of sexual battery, which are third degree felonies. He will be sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison, as well as be designated a Tier III Sexual Offender.

Watson will be sentenced on Thursday, September 30, at 1:30 p.m.