DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A murder suspect wanted in Rome, Georgia, was arrested in Dayton Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Floydell Smith at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Smith was wanted for the alleged murder of Te’Vian William in Rome, Georgia on June 27.

“The U.S. Marshals’ network of fugitive task forces across the country are specifically equipped

to handle this kind of investigation,” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshal. “In this case, our task force in collaboration with our state and local partners were able to arrest this suspect quickly and safely after receiving the information from our team in Georgia. We cannot allow those accused of violent crimes to hide in our community.”

Smith was apprehended and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail until he can be extradited to Georgia.