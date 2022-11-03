WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge in Wayne County has issued a gag order ahead of the trial for the man accused of killing Richmond police officer Seara Burton.

Under the order, no one connected to the case of Phillip Lee can discuss the case publicly or make any public comments.

Both the prosecution and defense had requested the order.

Lee’s murder trial is scheduled to start on December 27.

Lee is accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton during a traffic stop in Richmond in August.

Burton was taken off life support on September 1 and died 17 days later.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lee.