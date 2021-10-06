FRANKLIN, OH (WDTN) — Franklin Police Officers are searching for the man they believe beat and robbed a Frisch’s employee.

The alleged attack happened just after 11 pm on September 27, 2021. The victim, a manager at the Frisch’s in Franklin, was closing up the restaurant and counting the cash. She was with Brian Harper, a man she met online. Lt. Brian Pacifico with the Franklin Police Department said it started as a normal night for the victim.

“Things are kind of going as normal, they’re having a conversation. As you see in the video, he’s rubbing her shoulders and then all of a sudden he just pummels her in the face,” Lt. Pacifico explained.

Franklin Police provided surveillance video from that night. In the video, Harper can be seen hitting the victim several times and even choking her. He can then be seen stealing the cash she was counting.

Lt. Pacifico said he does not know what led to this attack.

“We’re not sure what brought him to that. There was no argument, there was no major conversation that was happening before that event. He stomps her several times. Very, very violent attack on her,” Lt. Pacifico said.

Police are now looking for Harper and they issued a warrant for aggravated robbery. Harper is 5’5″ and 30 years old. He has various tattoos on his arms and a tattoo over his right eye. Investigators believe he could be anywhere from Miamisburg to Cincinnati, but they urge everyone not to approach him if seen.

“He’s not a very large person, so while he might seem to be to be a calm person, clearly, based on that video, he’s not afraid to be violent,” Lt. Pacifico said.

Employees at the Frisch’s in Franklin declined an interview, but they said the victim is doing OK. They hope Harper is found soon.