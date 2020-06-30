Franklin PD: Robert E. Lee monument at Eagles Lodge vandalized

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Robert E. Lee monument at the Eagles Lodge in Franklin has been spray painted and egged, according to Franklin Police.

Police said that the parking lot was also spray painted with the message “No Racist Monuments.”

Footage from Sunday, June 28, shows the suspect walk across the parking lot and crouch out of camera. Police said the man is taller, thin and wearing a black mask and shirt.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Ptl J. Lacon at 937-746-2882 or callers can leave an anonymous tip at 937-743-1TIP.

