Franklin man, woman charged after leading Preble County deputies on short chase

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects from Franklin were arrested by Preble County Sheriff’s deputies March 25 after they led them on a short chase and admitted to trying to steal catalytic converters from a used car lot.

James W. Worley, 44, and Shannon L. Lamb, 33, have since both been charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

Deputies were checking a used car lot on State Route 122 and Greenbush Road at 3:30 a.m. on March 25 when they noticed a vehicle near a wooded area. When the deputies approached, the vehicle fled and led them on a short chase.

The vehicle stopped near a ravine on Oxford Road in Montgomery County, both suspects got out of the vehicle and continued on foot. A K9 unit was then used to track the suspects, who were found hiding in a wooded area nearby.

Both were arrested without incident — tools for stealing catalytic converters from cars were found in the vehicle, along with methamphetamine, syringed and drug paraphernalia. Lamb also told authorities they drove to Preble County to steal catalytic converts.

They were charged with the following:

James W. Worley

Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, 3rd Degree Felony.

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th Degree Felony

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Illegal use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Shannon L. Lamb

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th Degree Felony

Possession Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor.

Worley has an outstanding arrest warrant from the Adult Parole Authority and Lamb has an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County. Both are currently in the Preble County Jail.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.