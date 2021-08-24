Franklin man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 2 boys

A 42-year-old Franklin man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two boys.(Photo/Warren County Prosecutor’s Office)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 42-year-old Franklin man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two boys.

Paul D. Johnston, Jr. was convicted of two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Johnston was sentenced to life in prison. His first opportunity for parole will be in 10 years.

The prosecutor’s office said in March 2019, the older of the two victims reported the abuse to the Carlisle Police Department. The victim reported that Johnston had engaged in sexual conduct with him from the ages of 11 to 15. Following an investigation, the younger victim came forward, reporting abuse from the ages of 6 to 11.

According to the release, Johnston abused the victims at his residence in Carlisle from 2011 to 2016. Both victims reported that Johnston claimed he had experience as an emergency medical technician to gain access to the children.

Johnston was designated a Tier III sexual offender and was ordered to register for life.

“The level of depravity that Johnston exhibited with these two boys is truly sickening. ‘Abuse’ is too kind of word to describe his actions. He’s earned every single day of his sentence,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.