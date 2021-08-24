Franklin man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 2 boys

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Paul Johnston

A 42-year-old Franklin man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two boys.(Photo/Warren County Prosecutor’s Office)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 42-year-old Franklin man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two boys.

Paul D. Johnston, Jr. was convicted of two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Johnston was sentenced to life in prison. His first opportunity for parole will be in 10 years.

The prosecutor’s office said in March 2019, the older of the two victims reported the abuse to the Carlisle Police Department. The victim reported that Johnston had engaged in sexual conduct with him from the ages of 11 to 15. Following an investigation, the younger victim came forward, reporting abuse from the ages of 6 to 11. 

According to the release, Johnston abused the victims at his residence in Carlisle from 2011 to 2016. Both victims reported that Johnston claimed he had experience as an emergency medical technician to gain access to the children. 

Johnston was designated a Tier III sexual offender and was ordered to register for life. 

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

“The level of depravity that Johnston exhibited with these two boys is truly sickening. ‘Abuse’ is too kind of word to describe his actions. He’s earned every single day of his sentence,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Coronavirus in Ohio: Health leaders discuss respiratory illness in children

Miami Valley animals in need of loving homes - How to adopt

Toxic algae blooms now prime suspect in mysterious deaths of California family

Can you collect unemployment if fired because of refusal to get the vaccine?- full

Local business to host Habitat for Humanity build - How Dayton students can help

More News